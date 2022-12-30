LANCASTER — David Peasley, 53, died Dec. 25, 2022.
LANCASTER — David Peasley, 53, died Dec. 25, 2022.
Born Aug. 27, 1969, in Lancaster County, he was a son of Jerry Peasley and Mable Adams Peasley.
Funeral services are 3 p.m. Sunday Jan. 1, at Unity ARP Church, with burial in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends 2-3 p.m. in the church fellowship center.
Survivors include his parents; his wife, Paula Watterson Peasley; daughter, Destiny Peasley; son, Gabe Peasley; sister-in law, Carla Campbell; nephew, Grandin Campbell (Carol); niece, Kayce Campbell; and three great-nephews.
David was preceded in death by brothers, Brian Keith Peasley and Kenneth Paul Peasley.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, Lancaster.