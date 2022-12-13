David Thomas Hinson, 66, died in Lancaster County.
He was born on Oct. 11, 1956, in Kershaw. He was the son of the late James Hinson Sr. and Lula Bell Hinson.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
David Thomas Hinson, 66, died in Lancaster County.
He was born on Oct. 11, 1956, in Kershaw. He was the son of the late James Hinson Sr. and Lula Bell Hinson.
Survivors are four sisters, Marilyn Alexander of Rock Hill, Annie Reid of Lancaster, Patience Clyburn of Spartanburg and Margaret Truesdale of Kershaw; two brothers, Jonathan Hinson of Washington, D.C., and James Hinson Jr. of Fredericksburg, Va.
His funeral service will be noon Friday, Dec. 16, at Stewart Funeral Home.