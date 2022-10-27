Hi there, old friend! Come grab a cup of the hot cider I just made and sit right here — I saved you a prime seat in front of the roaring fire. Once you get settled in, I’ll tell you the true and scary “Tale of Mistaken Identity.”

It was a crisp late afternoon in the fall of 2005, and there was an escaped convict on the loose in Lancaster. All the news channels were warning residents to be on the lookout and lock their doors; this person was considered armed and dangerous. I had just got home from work when I heard the news.

Melanie Knight is a working mom who loves food, family and fun in Lancaster. Check out her blog, http://www.theluckywife.life.

Trending Videos