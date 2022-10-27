Hi there, old friend! Come grab a cup of the hot cider I just made and sit right here — I saved you a prime seat in front of the roaring fire. Once you get settled in, I’ll tell you the true and scary “Tale of Mistaken Identity.”
It was a crisp late afternoon in the fall of 2005, and there was an escaped convict on the loose in Lancaster. All the news channels were warning residents to be on the lookout and lock their doors; this person was considered armed and dangerous. I had just got home from work when I heard the news.
At the time, we were living with my father-in-law while building our house next door. I was six months pregnant with my second child.
Since we lived in the country, my father-in-law didn’t bother locking his doors much, but hopefully he’d lock them tonight. His house was a four-bedroom, two-bath, split-level built in the ’70s. While we lived there, he graciously gave us the master bedroom upstairs and took the downstairs bedroom for himself. The downstairs bedroom had a door to the den, and a door to the side yard, facing our new house. This was the door I was worried about, since I could lock the others before I went to bed, but not this one.
When I saw my father-in-law Tom in the kitchen, I told him about the escaped convict and that he needed to lock the bedroom side door until the dangerous murderer was caught. He thanked me for telling him and assured me it was not a problem.
Next, I waddled over to our new house construction site to tell my husband, Tommie. He’d work until 10 or 11 every night on our house when he came home from work to keep things moving, but it was probably a good way to avoid my hormones, too, if you want to know the truth.
I gave him the same warning about the armed and dangerous convict on the loose. I was also worried since the new house did not have doors that locked yet and anyone could just walk in while he worked late at night and catch him off-guard.
He also thanked me for letting him know and assured me it would be OK. Well, by now it was getting late, so I locked up what I could and went to bed.
A few hours later, I heard a loud BANG as the downstairs side door was slammed open. It was followed by my father-in-law hollering, “I’ll kill you!” and my husband yelling back, “I’ll kill you!” Within seconds, I realized my husband had finished working and walked in through the side door, like he always did (which was not locked, by the way), startling my sleeping father-in-law, who assumed it was the escaped inmate busting in.
My husband, on the other hand, tired from working so late, walked into the dark bedroom from the side door and assumed the escaped convict had somehow gotten inside and was attacking him.
I think my hysterical, howling laughter from upstairs tipped them off and things calmed down pretty quickly after that.
Never a dull moment in Camp Creek!
