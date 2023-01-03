Deacon Sylvester Smith, 87, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022.
Deacon Sylvester Smith, 87, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022.
A son of the late Willie Smith and late Ella Mae Josey Smith, he was born Sept. 1, 1935, in Dublin, Ga.
Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Bibleway Church Atla Road, Columbia. Burial in New Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Lancaster.
Viewing is 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Survivors include daughters, Diane Corbin of Upper Marlboro, Md., Natasha Hayward of Florence; sons, Ronald Smith of Ellenwood, Ga., Rodney Laney of Union, N.J., Anthony Smith of Paterson, N.J.; brother, Thomas Lee Smith of Virginia Beach, Va.
Condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.