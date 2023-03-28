BLYTHEWOOD — Mrs. Debbie Sue Logan McAteer, 65, of Blythewood, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Palmetto Richland Hospital.
She was born Nov. 22, 1957, in Winston-Salem, N.C., a daughter of the late Sara Logan. The epitome of a military NCO serving in countries around the world, Mrs. McAteer was in cyber security communications in the U.S. Air Force. She loved arts and crafts, and enjoyed playing pranks on people and them playing pranks on her.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. McAteer will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Lancaster Funeral Home Chapel, with the Revs. Jim Gannie and Scott Callahan officiating.
Mrs. McAteer is survived by her husband of 38 years, Edward Glenn McAteer of Blythewood; a son, Edward Glenn McAteer II, and his wife, Sandra, of Valpariso, Ind.; a shared daughter, Mabel Tringali of Colorado Springs, Colo.; a brother, Roger Wayne Logan and his wife, Debbie, of Mason, Ohio; two sisters, Lynn Townson, Peggy Saylor and her husband, Don, all of Winston-Salem; and three grandchildren, Kylie McAteer, Lachlan McAteer and Decklan McAteer; two sisters-in-law, Lisa Logan of Winston-Salem and Teresa Elizabeth Cairnes and her husband, Mike, of Heath Springs; a special friend, Joey Townson Jr.; and special niece, Joey Lynn Arborgast.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Mike Logan and Vern Logan.
Anyone knowing the McAteers are invited to attend the memorial service for Debbie.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. McAteer.