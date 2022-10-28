KERSHAW — Deborah K. Morgan Payne, 67, of Kershaw, passed away Thursday morning, Oct. 27, 2022, at her home.
Born in Lancaster County, she was a daughter of the late Billy Ray Morgan and Clara Mae Payne Self. She was a homemaker and a former beautician.
She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Keith Landon Payne; two daughters, Hope (Michael) Threatt; Carmen (Robert Faulkenberry) Keith and a son, Cody Payne; nine grandchildren, Abby, Austin, Luke, Adriane, Alivia, Derrick, Dylan, Kaylee and Adelynn.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Billy Ray Morgan Jr.; and two infant sisters.
Memorial remembrances in memory of Deborah may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Services for Mrs. Payne will be private.