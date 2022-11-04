Deborah McIlwain Cunningham, 54, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
Her funeral service was Friday, Nov. 4, at Salem AME Zion Church, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing was Thursday, Nov. 3, at Crawford Funeral Home.
She is survived by her husband; sons, Brandal McIlwain, Daymond Cunningham; daughters, Skyla Nicole McIlwain and Zayla Latrice Colbert; grandchildren, Andre, Kadale Alexandrea and Theon; her mother; brother, Eldred McIlwain; sisters, Beverly M. Cunningham and Daphne McIlwain.
Condolences at crawfh@comporium.net.