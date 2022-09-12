LANCASTER FOOTBALL JaRon Stevenson

Lancaster High School’s JaRon Stevenson (3) looks to lead the Bruins’ offense on a long drive starting near their end zone against Fairfield Central High School on Friday, Sept. 9.

 Robert Howey/for The Lancaster News

For the second straight week, an old football maxim held true for the 3-1 Lancaster Bruins.

Defense wins games, and it did for Lancaster High School in a 14-7 win over Fairfield Central High School at Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept. 9.

