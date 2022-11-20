LANSPTS-11-23-22 AJ FOOTBALL Trey Thompson

Andrew Jackson High School’s Trey Thompson looks to break into one of his school record-breaking runs during the Vols’ Nov. 18 game against the Barnwell High Warhorses.

 Gwynn Leaird

The Andrew Jackson Volunteers defeated the Barnwell Warhorses, 41-14, at the Battlefield, punching their ticket to the Lower State championship.

The 11-2 Vols tied the school record for wins in a season and extended its school record-winning streak to 11 with the win Friday, Nov. 18.

