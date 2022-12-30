LANCASTER — Delaney Elizabeth Rose Gardner, 23, passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
She was born March 22, 1999, in Pineville, N.C., the daughter of Richard “Rick” Keith Gardner and Betsy Sims Gardner.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
LANCASTER — Delaney Elizabeth Rose Gardner, 23, passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
She was born March 22, 1999, in Pineville, N.C., the daughter of Richard “Rick” Keith Gardner and Betsy Sims Gardner.
Delaney was a graduate of Lancaster High School, where she was a swimmer on the Lancaster Swim Team.
She was very athletic, she enjoyed water skiing, golfing and spending time with her family. Delaney had a special
love for all animals, especially her horse, Tumbleweed.
She competed in equestrian competitions with Tumbleweed.
They certainly shared a special bond. Delaney loved Christmas; she enjoyed getting surprises. She loved children, loved being around them and connecting with them. Her family will always remember her as being very smart, funny, photogenic and so loving. Delaney and her brother, Rick Jr., were very close and inseparable. They truly shared a special bond.
Delaney is survived by her father, Rick Gardner (Michelle); her mother, Betsy Gardner; her brother, Richard “Little Rick” K. Gardner Jr.; her stepbrother, Colton Crenshaw; and numerous special family, friends and animals.
The celebration of life service for Delaney will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at First United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Neal Woods. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., one hour prior to the service, in the church parlor.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Lancaster SPCA of South Carolina, P.O. Box 3042, Lancaster, SC 29721.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Delaney Gardner.