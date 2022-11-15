Delois Crockett White, 85, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Delois Crockett White, 85, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
A daughter of the late Curley Crockett, she was born March 30, 1937, in Lancaster.
Her funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Mount Zion AME Zion Church, with burial in I.C. Clinton Memorial Cemetery.
Viewing is 1-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the funeral home.
Survivors include sons, Clarence W. White Jr. of Dothan, Ala.; Curley Lee White of Fort Myers, Fla.; daughters, Mamie W. Durham of Rock Hill and Renee White of Lancaster; 20 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge. Condolences maybe sent to crawfh@comporium.net.