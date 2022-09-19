Make sure you are registered right now and then be sure to vote. That message was repeated over and over at the Lancaster County Democratic Party Rally on Sept. 18 at Andrew Jackson State Park.
Seven candidates seeking election to offices in the federal, state, county and city governments gathered in the woodsy setting to enjoy grilled sandwiches, chips, drinks and cookies and chat with voters.
Through the afternoon, more than 50 enthusiastic supporters showed up to meet the candidates and ask questions. Each candidate took the mic for a few minutes to introduce themselves and explain their goals.
Krystle Matthews of Ladson, who is running for the U.S. Senate, said that a key issue she would address is credit score reform.
“Credit scores cripple a certain segment of the population,” she said. “The credit score is the gateway to building financial health. We need to spread out the wealth.”
Matthews, the mother of five children ages 8 to 18, also mentioned health care as a major area of concern.
Lancaster Mayor Alston DeVenny reported that Lancaster is experiencing the most growth in 50 years. He said the city is addressing concerns about water safety and sewer services as rapid growth puts pressure on existing infrastructure.
Evangeline Hundley of Newberry, candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in District 5, said we must invest in human resources and infrastructure resources.
“Democracy is not a bystander sport,” she said. “We have to participate.”
Hundley said that South Carolina being ranked as one of the 10 worst states to live in is embarrassing.
“I want to see the people of my state healthier, wealthier and wiser, instead of sick, poor and ignorant,” she said.
Peggy Butler of West Columbia, who is running for S.C. secretary of state, described the duties of the position. Butler, a disabled combat Army nurse, said she her disability does not define her. A mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she is adamant about the importance of women voting.
“We have over 1 million women registered here, “ she said. “We don’t want America to come to a point where women don’t have a voice.”
Katie Crosby, a candidate for District 44 in the S.C. House of Representatives, spoke about her passion for special-needs children, her experiences as a teacher and her determination to help improve education and services for special-needs students through legislation. Crosby is a leader in the Democratic Party in Lancaster County and helped organize the rally.
Keith Grey Sr. is a candidate for District 45 in the S.C. House of Representatives. Grey, who recently retired, said he is glad to finally be able to take the expertise he has gained through years of living and working in the area and give it back through service in the Legislature.
Lancaster County Council District 2 incumbent Charlene McGriff also attended the rally to greet voters, but was not one of the speakers.
The overriding message of the afternoon was that the most important thing each person can do to make a difference is to vote.
“Check to make sure you are registered,” Crosby said. “If you haven’t voted recently, you may have been purged. You must register in person by Oct. 7, online by Oct. 9, and by mail postmarked by Oct. 11.”