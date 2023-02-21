FORT LAWN — Mr. Dennis C. “Baron” Spiller, 78, of Fort Lawn passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.
He was born Aug. 23, 1944, in West Frankfort, Ill., a son of the late Robert Clyde Spiller and Mary Ruth Spiller.
A service to celebrate his life will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, in the Lancaster Funeral Home Chapel.
Mr. Spiller is survived by his wife, Harriet Spiller; daughters, Jodi Tripodi and Meagan Leazer (Matt); grandchildren, Shannon, Sabrina and Tyler; sisters, Barbara and Jackie; nephews, Robert and Kris; and niece, Diana.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Spiller.