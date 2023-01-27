LANNWS-01-28-23 HERE NOW JAN COLUMN DENSON 1 Sheresa Hood

Sheresa Hood has not allowed her physical challenges to derail her life.

 Courtesy of Sheresa Hood

While in middle school at age 15, Sheresa Hood was diagnosed with juvenile diabetes. At 30, due to a high-risk pregnancy, she lost a set of twins.

This devastating episode thrust her body into end-stage renal disease or kidney failure, and, for 21 years, she has been a dialysis patient. Hood has endured countless hospital stays, surgeries, therapies and three amputations, centered around her hand and feet. She also has limited vision in her right eye.

Dr. Zora S. Denson is Heath Springs director of community relations.

