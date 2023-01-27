While in middle school at age 15, Sheresa Hood was diagnosed with juvenile diabetes. At 30, due to a high-risk pregnancy, she lost a set of twins.
This devastating episode thrust her body into end-stage renal disease or kidney failure, and, for 21 years, she has been a dialysis patient. Hood has endured countless hospital stays, surgeries, therapies and three amputations, centered around her hand and feet. She also has limited vision in her right eye.
In 1993, Hood was blessed with a son, Coleman ORyan. She is also the grandmother of three children, who affectionately call her “YaYa.” As a single mother, her physical challenges were coupled with the struggles of managing a family and finances.
Through it all, Hood found the fortitude to work part-time, partnering with a colleague as an event planner.
Here’s how she made her perseverance journey.
Denson: Sheresa, thanks for volunteering to share your phenomenal story. How did these adversities interfere with your personal life goals?
Hood: Upon graduating high school, I pursued a degree in radiologic technology. After working in this capacity for 12 years, my career was cut short due to the life-threatening renal failure diagnosis.
This chronic illness left me depleted, physically and emotionally, for many years. Deep down inside, I knew I had to get off the couch and the pity pot and redesign my purpose in life. This took much prayer, counseling and family support. I began volunteering in my community and church and focusing on helping others.
Denson: How do you handle stress?
Hood: I am certainly not in denial. I face the fact that what’s happening to me is very real. Each day I make a conscious decision to not babysit my circumstances, meaning I am not carrying them around, nursing what I see and feel, and giving in to the cries for attention to the pain or lack. I choose to get up and control what I can.
I put on my makeup, drive myself to dialysis, take a meditational with me as I go through treatment for six hours. (The book, “Jesus Calling” by Sarah Young is a great devotional.) I plan my day around self-care activities and positive people. Having people who speak into your life, making deposits and not withdrawals, makes the difference. I guard very carefully with whom I spend
Denson: How important is attitude when facing challenges?
Hood: I stand by the rule that life is 10% of what happens to me and 90% of how I react to it. For me, this takes managing my emotions and constantly upgrading my thinking.
Denson: Share what motivates you to keep going and what’s next on your life agenda.
Hood: My life is fueled by the love of my family, especially my grandchildren, and my faith in a purposeful God, who has a specific plan for my life. Each new day that I am given is another opportunity to make it count.
What’s next? To be able to continue to tell my story, to empower and educate others affected by kidney disease, and to advocate for organ donations.
Denson: Sheresa Hood is my “She-ro.”
Dr. Zora S. Denson is Heath Springs director of community relations.