Power of partnerships benefits all
There is tremendous power in partnership! The success of Heath Springs for the Holidays and the town’s many outstanding community events, programs and projects hinge upon its ongoing community partnerships. Trust, collaboration, shared knowledge, innovation and common goals are cornerstones of a great relationship. Heath Springs is honored and thankful to be able to partner with the following outstanding community businesses. Sincere appreciation to Mike Young, Walmart superstore manager, for donating two Huffy 24-inch mountain bikes that made a community boy and girl very happy for Christmas. The bike raffle at the event each year helps ease hunger in the Stoneboro food desert. The stable and manger for Heath Springs’ first live Nativity scene was constructed by Powell’s Pallet Distribution. Under the artistry of Julius Powell, this community company built the scene out of used and new wooden pallets. You dream it, they can make it out of pallets. Located in Pleasant Hill, Powell Pallets Distribution amazed everyone who viewed the live Nativity scene. Partnering with the Andrew Jackson High School music department yielded great dividends. The awesome woodwind section of the AJ band brought musical cheer to Heath Springs for the Holidays festivities. Kudos to band director Alex Vaughn.