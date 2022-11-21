Dr. Zora Smith Denson’s motto is, “If you can’t see it before you see it, you will never see it. What I don’t see, I choose to create.” What she has helped to create in Heath Springs is the reason she was chosen as the 2022 Community Star for South Carolina.
The National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health chooses one person from each state to be honored as part of National Rural Health Day (Nov. 17) each year. The recipient is someone who works to improve the lives of people who live in rural areas through education and outreach programs. Its theme this year is “Driving Change and Going the Extra Mile.”
Denson said she is driving change in Heath Springs through her vision, planning and perseverance.
She spent 40 years in the Midwest as a teacher, educational administrator, consultant, adjunct professor and CEO of Positive Parenting Plus.
Denson returned to her hometown of Heath Springs in 2018, where she volunteered for two years before she Mayor Eddie L. Moore appointed her director of community relations.
The job is perfect for her as Denson says, “Being a public connector of people has always been my passion,” on her tribute page in the 2022 Community Stars ebook, available at powerofrural.org.
Heath Springs has been on a three-year quest toward community wellness by incorporating the state’s Live Healthy SC initiative through planning and partnerships. Moving the needle in a positive direction against diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease is a state priority and Heath Springs is doing its part.
Denson helped to create the town’s first health fair to encourage daily walking and implemented What’s on Your Plate, a monthly nutrition workshop for senior citizens. “Seeing the community get healthy and stay healthy is one of the town’s priorities,” Denson said.
“We pressed through the pandemic and we were the first community to offer drive-thru testing and vaccinations during the pandemic,” she said proudly.
Denson organized her community’s participation in the University of South Carolina’s preventative FAN (Faith, Activity, and Nutrition) program. Participants meet outdoors to walk, do chair yoga and other light exercises. They also learn about healthy snacks and receive information on health issues.
Besides networking, fundraising and attending conferences, Denson also arranges monthly activities and events to promote community socialization and camaraderie.
Last summer, she helped bring a mini mall to town through a partnership with a North Carolina ministry, where everyone could get free food, clothing, books and a hot meal. Summer also means Camp Lifeline, a six-week program for elementary school children that offers remedial assistance in reading, writing and math.
Denson has also addressed the food desert in Heath Springs’ Stoneboro area, which is 7 miles from the closest market. She found a grant from Wholespire, a nonprofit that empowers communities with healthy options, and secured food boxes for the community. Her next goal is to establish an ongoing bottled water station there.
Denson has also forged partnerships with local businesses, including Walmart, Food Lion, Dollar General and MUSC Health — Lancaster Medical Center, and many others to ensure that the town meets its health and wellness goals.
Why does Denson think she was chosen for the award?
“A star is light. As a woman of faith, I try to let my light shine before others — not to get, but to give. Because of my light, my community is getting brighter every day and someone noticed,” Denson said.
“I truly believe that as we let our light shine, we unconsciously give others permission to do the same.”