Dr. Zora Smith Denson’s motto is, “If you can’t see it before you see it, you will never see it. What I don’t see, I choose to create.” What she has helped to create in Heath Springs is the reason she was chosen as the 2022 Community Star for South Carolina.

The National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health chooses one person from each state to be honored as part of National Rural Health Day (Nov. 17) each year. The recipient is someone who works to improve the lives of people who live in rural areas through education and outreach programs. Its theme this year is “Driving Change and Going the Extra Mile.”

