Derrick Ernest Huggins, son of the late Ernest Huggins, and Catherine Cunningham Huggins, was born in Heath Springs, South Carolina on July 29, 1966.
He entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at his residence in Columbia.
While attending Andrew Jackson High School, Derrick’s transportation career began at age 16. His assistant principal felt he would make a good school bus driver, but he didn’t know how to drive a manual transmission. His football coach stepped in to lend a hand — and his car keys. By the end of his junior year, Derrick passed the test and was assigned a bus to transport school students in the Lancaster County public schools.
After graduation in 1984, Derrick attended the University of South Carolina and earned a bachelor of science degree from the College of Science and Mathematics.
During his sophomore year, Derrick began driving the Shuttle Cock, transporting students around campus. After two years, he was promoted to coordinator. He graduated in 1991, spending his last three years of college as a part-time student, while working in the university’s transportation system.
Derrick became business manager/director of transportation at age 27, and in 1997, he was promoted to director of Vehicle Management and Parking Services, a position that afforded him the opportunity to plan bus routes and related services for large conventions and events. In 2009, USC President Harris Pastides promoted Derrick to associate vice president for transportation and logistical relations.
In addition to his assigned duties as associate vice president at Carolina, Derrick also developed the Think College Program, later known as the University of Possibilities — a program to introduce middle schoolers to college possibilities; a Summer Youth Employment program focused on introducing minority students to the transportation industry; and he was the founder of USC’s annual Veterans Day Program.
Derrick’s experience in transportation at the University of South Carolina led to his work on behalf of Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (The COMET). Derrick worked tirelessly with support and advocacy from community leaders like Mayor Steve Benjamin and others on behalf of the Transportation Penny Tax Program.
With The COMET, Derrick was an active member of the board of directors. He served on several committees, including as chairman of the COVID-19 ad-hoc subcommittee where he pushed for free vaccine transportation, which inspired the award-winning “Don’t Miss Your Shot” campaign. He was subsequently elected chairman of the board, and in November 2021, citing his deep knowledge of developing transportation projects, Derrick was hired as interim CEO and executive director.
Rooted in his love for people, Derrick was a champion for his community, as well as his staff. A man of great vision, he worked on plans to develop an apprenticeship program designed to expose young people to opportunities in the field of transportation. Passionate about providing access to jobs, health care and educational opportunities, he saw public transportation as a means of advancing the human condition.
He took special interest in the front-line workers and the riding public, wanting to ensure that the staff had what they needed to do their job effectively, and the public had access to clean buses and shelters. A servant-leader at heart, Derrick will be missed, but his legacy will echo in the halls of The COMET.
At a very early age, Derrick was baptized as a member of Bright Light Baptist Church in Heath Springs. At his passing, he was a member of Journey United Methodist Church, where he attended regularly.
Derrick is survived by his wife of 16 years, Dorinda (Dee) Jordan Huggins; two sons, DeNeal Cotton (Elexias) of Columbia and Devon Cotton of Rock Hill; three grandchildren, Londyn Brown, Layla Cotton and Drew Cotton; mother, Catherine Huggins; sister, Del-Gracia Shropshire (Quentin); nephew, Andrew Shropshire; nieces, Mia Shropshire and Leah Shropshire; and an abundance of beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, colleagues, friends and “The Crew.”
Funeral Service will be held Monday, Oct. 17 at 11:00 a.m. at Journey United Methodist Church, Columbia.