Despite trying to take the best precautions possible, catalytic converters are still being stolen around Lancaster County.
For the third time since April, catalytic converters on the news trucks at The Lancaster News were recently taken.
These automobile parts are sold for hundreds of dollars and despite local law enforcement partnering with local repair shops to try and prevent this from happening, the problem still occurs.
“It has been pretty steady lately,” said Doug Barfield, Lancaster County Sheriff’s public information officer. “We have reports pretty regularly of catalytic converters being taken. It is not much of an upshot from normal, but we are still getting them cut off.”
When vehicles come in for repair, local shops help law enforcement by marking the new converters installed, so if those are stolen it helps to track them if they are sold.
“That doesn’t necessarily keep them from being taken,” Barfield said. “If we catch someone with catalytic converters marked, we can run those numbers to see if they match with any theft we have had.”
Barfield said he is unsure if marking the converters has helped any.
“We wish it wouldn’t happen,” he said. “We aren’t getting four or five reports a day, but any is too many. We have guys that investigate these and we have made charges on a good number of people involved in this stuff. There is no key to it until people quit deciding to be thieves.”
Barfield said the best way again to prevent stuff like this is to park vehicles in well-lit areas, near highly traveled areas like a main road. Also if possible to keep vehicles locked up inside of a fence. He also recommends having cameras focused on vehicles.
“Targets are often vehicles that are unattended,” he said. “It is more common for a church van to get hit or a news van to get hit or something sitting on a car lot way in the back that has been sitting there for week. The key is security. Keep your check on your vehicles.”
