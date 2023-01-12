Lancaster is slated to grow by 21 acres and nearly 200 apartments.
Lancaster City Council unanimously approved first reading to annex 21 acres off University Drive into the city at its Jan. 10 meeting.
Developers plan to build 192 housing units and a nature trail dedicated to veterans that connects to the Lindsay Pettus Greenway. The property at 1926 University Drive is already zoned multi-family and medium density.
Developer Ty Valkanas with River Oak Investment Options Inc. said his 11 years as a Navy SEAL inspired the nature trail dedication.
“My vision for the floodplain part of it is to build a nature trail along the creek, and actually have memorial sites of different special operations missions, (where) there was some sort of a casualty or veteran’s life given and make like a memorial site and give a little bit of a background of what that mission was about,” he said.
The unnnamed complex will have 8 acres of garden-style apartments, which are smaller and shorter than most high-rise buildings.
Valkanas said he and his partner, Gonzalo Trenosky, visited Lancaster and surrounding areas to look at existing developments before making their plans.
“We really liked that Lancaster city had a very specific and very good plan in place for the growth and it seemed well-thought-out — well-planned, plenty of room to expand on what they want to do, and they have a good, great vision for the city of Lancaster,” Valkanas said.
“There’s a lot of builders in there that are doing single-family homes. We didn’t think we would be able to best serve the community doing single-family homes, so we actually started to look for the opportunity to do apartments.”
Valkanas said that there is a need for more housing in Lancaster, as many existing apartments were built in the 1970s-’80s and have extensive waiting lists for tenants. He stressed the timeliness of these apartments, with future employment opportunities at E. & J. Gallo Winery and Nutramax requiring job candidates to look at lengthy commutes to find suitable housing.
The units will range from one-bedroom, one-bath, to three-bedroom, two-bath options. Most of the units will be the two-bedroom, two-bath model.
Louis Streater, director of building, zoning, planning and licensing for the city of Lancaster, said he thinks the development is a good thing for the city, because of the housing shortage that has occurred with the city’s growth.
“We’re currently working on a comprehensive plan that’s specific to the city of Lancaster,” Streater said. “So that’s part of the planning aspect and how we want the city to grow in future land uses.”
Valkanas said developers have discussed the potential to have USC Lancaster students living in some of the units, as it will be about 2 miles away. The university is experiencing some of the same housing shortage concerns as the city. This idea is still in the conceptual phase, but Valkanas stressed the level of coordination his team is taking with multiple departments in the city to best serve the needs of residents, now and and in the future.
The complex is expected to be finished by the middle to end of 2025, but the timeline is subject to change.
City Council also approved the second reading for annexation for Red Rose Village, a 72-acre planned development off U.S. 521 and West Shiloh Unity Road. The developers plan to build 62 townhomes behind commercial sites on the west side of U.S. 521 and 176 single-family homes in a cluster development.