LANNWS-01-14-23 21 ACRE DEVELOPMENT

This concept map is a first draft of the 192-unit apartment complex slated for a 21-acre parcel off University Drive. Everything is subject to change, but this conceptual design gives a first glance at the plans.

 Ty Valkanas

Lancaster is slated to grow by 21 acres and nearly 200 apartments.

Lancaster City Council unanimously approved first reading to annex 21 acres off University Drive into the city at its Jan. 10 meeting.

Trending Videos