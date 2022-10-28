Our city leaders were inspired last week by a new public-private partnership happening in downtown Lancaster.
Mural Court, a new pocket park downtown, will reflect what residents asked for during our downtown revitalization discussions: a focus on the arts, our history, green space and community pride.
Mural Court adds another family-friendly gathering place to the downtown Lancaster corridor, a place for coffee and lunch breaks with colleagues.
Built between the two murals painted by the community, Mural Court features local talent from Perception Builders, Keck & Wood, Lancaster County School District Career Center and local sculptor Sydney Hinson-Bucca. Developed by partners at the Lancaster County Council of the Arts and the Arras Foundation, Mural Court celebrates our greatest asset — our people.
Other public-private partnerships make our city a vibrant place to live, work and play.
In 2020, months into the COVID pandemic, the Lindsay Pettus Greenway was opened to the public. The greenway — a partnership between the Katawba Valley Land Trust, the City of Lancaster, and our Greenway leaders — represents over $5 million invested in our community to bring a tremendous amenity to our people. With FEMA’s recent approval, additional multi-million-dollar investment is ahead.
The Lancaster Cultural Arts Center expansion was also completed and opened during the pandemic. Housed in the Old Presbyterian Church and restored by the Lancaster County Society for Historical Preservation, the center has a rich history, and provides concerts and lectures to residents and visitors alike. Public and private investment make this possible.
In 2021, after years of planning and gathering public input, our newly expanded Lancaster County Library is open for daily use. Conceived as the “library of the future” by individuals in our community and celebrating Lancaster people (like astronaut Charlie Duke), the library is an amazing place for learning and gathering.
Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the Native American Studies Center represents a creative and sustainable partnership between the city of Lancaster and the University of South Carolina Lancaster, housing the largest collection of Catawba pottery in the United States, donated by private collectors.
Managing the tough years of a global pandemic together, Lancaster’s strong public, private and nonprofit sectors have continued to develop our downtown corridor. With so much growth coming to Lancaster, we are well positioned to continue to do as all smart cities do — invite the private sector to continue to make investments here.
Your City Council and staff work hard every day to create conditions to help Lancaster thrive. Mural Court will be another great addition to our city’s expanding amenities, built by partners working together. Let’s keep going forward together.
Alston DeVenny is mayor of the city of Lancaster. Jackie Harris is mayor pro tempore.