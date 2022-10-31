Today, I stand before you again to ask for your vote and support.
As your mayor, I have kept the promises and fulfilled the commitments made to you and our city.
Four years ago, I wrote that the city must ensure that Lancaster is a good place to invest, open businesses and expand existing businesses. I am happy to say that we have accomplished this and continue to expand upon and modernize our infrastructure, including water and sewer, transportation and telecommunications.
Furthermore, Lancaster is growing. Hundreds of millions of dollars have been invested in residential, commercial and industrial development during my tenure. New housing is being built all over the city. Unemployment is at its lowest rate in decades. The city of Lancaster has played a critical role in hundreds of new jobs available for the people of our community. E. & J. Gallo, a $500 million investment in our area that will provide jobs for Lancaster residents, could only have moved forward by partnership with the city of Lancaster and the LCWSD for its sewer needs.
Along with millions of dollars of large industry growth, including E. & J. Gallo, Nutramax, MUSC, Adornus and others, our small businesses and legacy companies have continued to thrive in our growing economy. New public amenities, like the Lindsay Pettus Greenway, the Cultural Arts Center, the up-fitted county library, and now Mural Court, give families a place to come together and enjoy what the city has to offer. Our downtown corridor is evolving with new restaurants, businesses and life.
Each investment adds to Lancaster’s strength.
As we have all experienced, though, Lancaster’s business and job opportunities will change as the world changes. In the last few years, we weathered unforeseen challenges — like a global pandemic — that threatened to stagnate progress being made. By working together, our community developed into what it is now — a place ripe with opportunity and consistent growth. I have led Lancaster to be prepared and flexible to meet the challenges of our new economy and make the best of opportunities.
Economic growth and development, however, is not an end unto itself. Economic growth only has value if it improves the lives of people.
As mayor, I want our whole community to thrive. This goal can only be attained when every single neighborhood in our city feels safe and welcoming to families, both those who have always called Lancaster home and new neighbors who have chosen to put down roots here. Each family in Lancaster must be able to flourish, with opportunities for education, jobs and security. And when we all work together toward this common goal, our city moves forward.
It has been my honor to serve as your mayor these past four years, and I am ready to keep working for you to make our city a great place to live, work and play for all.