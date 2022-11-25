The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control approved its consent order with New-Indy Catawba, LLC Wednesday.
The order requires the Catawba based mill to take additional actions that should fully correct and control undesirable levels of emissions released into the community. These emissions have been subject to more than 50,000 complaints from the community to both federal and state agencies.
The consent order from DHEC amends the order to correct undesirable levels that DHEC initially issued to New-Indy in May 2021.
“We have worked with New-Indy to have them take the necessary steps to provide long-term relief to the surrounding communities, and we are pleased to have reached this agreement with them that will help achieve that goal,” said Edward Simmer, DHEC director.
The consent order from DHEC states that New-Indy has agreed to operate three fence line monitors and add two additional fence line monitors. It also has to install a new primary stripper which has to go into operation no later than June 30, 2025. Its current primary stripper, which treats all foul condensate streams, should also operate independently of the new stripper.
This consent order shall terminate six months after the operation of the new stripper, which is roughly the end of December 2025.
Earlier this month, New-Indy and the United States entered into a consent decree with each other over the lawsuit on behalf of the Environmental Protection Agency. That consent decree settled the lawsuit between the two parties.