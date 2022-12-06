COLUMBIA — In recognition of National Influenza Vaccination Week — Dec. 5-9 — the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) urges residents who have not yet gotten their annual flu shot to do so as soon as possible. South Carolina is currently having its most active flu season of the last decade, making it more important than usual to get a safe and effective flu shot.

“A high level of flu activity started much earlier this flu season than it usually does and its impact on South Carolina communities has been compounded by the rise in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, cases,” said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist.

