Dia de Los Muertes Skull
• 1 package cream cheese, room temperature
• 2 tablespoons butter, room temperature
• 1 package powdered dip mix (ranch or your choice)
• Black and green sliced olives (for eyes)
• Strawberry slice, heart shaped (for nose)
• Gouda sliced cheese (for teeth)
Mix cream cheese, butter and seasoning with a fork until blended.
Scoop onto plastic wrap and shape into a flat skull. Place in the middle of your cutting board, but leave plastic wrap on as you arrange the rest of the board.
Once the board is arranged to your liking, remove plastic wrap and decorate the eyes with olive slices, the strawberry slice for nose, and cut eight little squares of gouda for the teeth.
Pepperoni and Salami Roses
• 10-15 slices of each per rose
Using a shot glass, fold each meat slice on the rim of the glass, overlapping as you go. Press each fold firmly and turn glass over on to board to place each rose where you want it.
Fruit and snacks to fill your board
• Grapes
• Strawberries
• Blueberries
• Kiwi, cut in zigzag halves
• Gouda cheese, cut in slices
• Roth Chevre goat cheese roll, cut in slices
• Snyder’s of Hanover Butter Snaps
• Celery sticks
• Cherry tomatoes
Place the skull in the middle of the board. Place the pepperoni and salami “roses” and kiwi flowers on skull as a crown of edible flowers. Fill in the rest of the board with the fruits and snacks. Finally, remove the plastic wrap from the cheese dip skull. Decorate the skull face and enjoy!