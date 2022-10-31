A disbarred Lancaster lawyer has been ordered to pay restitution instead of serving more time in jail.
Christi Anne Misocky pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy on Aug. 2, 2021, after being indicted on six charges. The other five charges were dismissed, based on court documents.
According to court records, Misocky was ordered to pay $5,031.49 in restitution.
In February 2019, Misocky was arrested and charged with two counts of forgery, value of $10,000 or more. According to court documents, Misocky passed on personal client information to two other individuals, who “used that information to make and pass counterfeit and forged securities in the names of the clients.”
The N.C. Bar Association also started an investigation into Misocky in 2017. That investigation centered on the mishandling of funds. The N.C. Bar suspended Misocky last year from practicing law, based on her failure to comply with the investigation of 17 grievances pending against her. A dozen of those grievances were filed in 2017, four in 2018 and one in 2020.
The S.C. Supreme Court disbarred Misocky in January 2022.