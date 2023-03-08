The Lancaster County Council of the Arts invites you to travel back to 1970s New York City with “Studio 54,” presented by the Columbia City Ballet.
For one night only, don your colorful and wild outfits for a night of dancing in a world where anything goes! See it all come to life before your eyes as the cast takes you through this decadent piece of NYC history, from the dance floors of Studio 54 and onto Lancaster's stage. The performance will also feature cameos from the local community. Don't miss out on this groovy performance!