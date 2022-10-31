A Lancaster County School District employee has been placed on paid suspension and charged with an assault on school grounds.
The incident happened Sept. 20. The district became aware of the incident the same day when it was reported to law enforcement. According to the school district, the alleged assault did not involve a student.
According to an arrest warrant from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Samuel Sinclair, 35, was at Erwin Elementary School when the incident occurred.
The warrant states that Sinclair “placed his hands on the buttocks of [a] victim...without permission.” He also “blocked the doorway by which the victim attempted to exit and then leaned in as if to kiss” the victim, the warrant said.
SLED was asked to investigate by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
SLED agents arrested Sinclair Thursday, Oct. 27, and charged him with assault and battery, second degree. He was booked at Lancaster County Detention Center.
Sinclair was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond Friday, Oct. 28.
When asked, school district officials said they couldn’t confirm the identity of the person arrested.
“We cannot identify the employee, due to personnel privacy,” said Bryan Vaughn, district safety director. “The individual who is described as a suspect in this case is employed by our district. The employee was placed on paid suspension on the date the alleged assault was reported, and remains on paid suspension until the investigation is complete.”
Sinclair’s picture was still posted on the Erwin Elementary School website as a PE teacher, as of the publication of this story.
The 6th Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case.