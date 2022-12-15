Working security at after-school events has often been part of the job for law enforcement, but that job has just gotten a little more lucrative.
The Lancaster County School Board voted at its Dec. 13 meeting to increase pay for off-duty police working security at after-school events from $23 an hour to $35 an hour.
The $23 rate was below industry standards, said Bryan Vaughn, district safety director.
“Based on the career ladder over at the (Lancaster County) Sheriff’s Office, they are taking a huge decrease to come and work for us,” Vaughn said. “We are having more difficulty hiring people and bringing them in, especially with the number of events we are having and the amount of security, we are more dependent than we have ever been.
“Even at $35 an hour, we are still getting a good deal, because even if we were paying the sheriff time and a half, we would be paying $50 an hour,” he said.
Vaughn said officers would get paid for a minimum of three hours of work when needed, as most games and events at schools last at least that long anyway.
Board member Melvin Stroble asked how the school district budget would be impacted.
Vaughn said there is some money in the district’s school resource officer budget, so he won’t have to request any new money for the current fiscal year. Vaughn said he will be able to reflect back on the cost as the second semester moves forward.
“There will be a little bit cost involved,” he said. “I don’t think it will be huge numbers, but we will have a better accurate picture in January or February when we do a budget request (for 2023-24).”