Lancaster County School District is creating a focus group of parents to provide input on safety measures in its schools.
Bryan Vaughn, district director of safety, transportation and communications, first announced the focus group on the district’s Safety and Transportation Facebook page March 12.
“We will be exploring our school district discipline policy or possible revisions for the upcoming school year,” he said in the post. “Parents will be given copies of our discipline code and we will discuss it. We will discuss problem areas and things that you as parents are concerned about.”
One day after posting, Vaughn had 15 parent applications to join the focus group.
“This advisory group will be able to give us some good parental input as to what the pulse of the county is in general,” he said.
Vaughn said he wants to work with the focus group to amend and strengthen discipline policies, with the parental perspective, so that come spring to early summer of this year, the board can vote on new policies.
“Any changes and upgrades we make, we would like to have this in place for the new school year starting in August,” Vaughn said.
Other safety features
LCSD has also instituted several new safety features, according to Vaughn.
Vestibules were built at each school check-in desk to keep parents away from students, until they have had their identification checked. The district has 1,500 cameras in operation across the 19 schools. Integrated metal detectors have been placed in every middle and high school, and large school events like sports games require a security scan. There are also random security checks with K-9 and police officers.
Vaughn said new challenges, like cyber bullying, inspired the need to revisit and revise school discipline policies.
“We’re looking at new ways to make them understandable for not only our kids, our staff members, our parents, our community,” he said.
Vaughn said this year the district spent a lot of time on emergency preparedness and responding to violent encounters, but also redid individual school safety plans.
The district policies and procedures are broad-based, which is hard to individualize across 15,000 students, Vaughn said. However, he said the district “does our best to look at case-by-case scenarios, because one size doesn’t always fit all.”
Improved communication
LCSD is also planning to put together a smartphone application, accessible to all parents, to modernize the way the district communicates with parents, Vaughn said.
“We want to have one dedicated line that someone that’s knowledgeable enough to make sure that those people are getting to the right people, (when they) have questions or concerns,” he said.
LCSD is also building a new website. Vaughn said he hopes this will give parents an easy access point to direct their questions and concerns about anything from discipline to academic, lunch or bus issues.
The funding for the new website will come from the general fund budget, which Vaughn said he put in for the upcoming year.