The Lancaster County School District’s agreement to pay for personnel services to Partners For Youth employees, which started in July, may soon be coming to an end.
School board member Melvin Stroble contacted the S.C. Public Employee Benefits Authority (PEBA) regarding the district paying benefits to employees for Partners For Youth.
Stroble said PEBA issued a ruling that the district couldn’t offer benefits to employees for Partners For Youth, despite the district being reimbursed through the Promise Neighborhood grant for those benefits.
An email from PEBA to Stroble stated: “Covered employers (the school district) cannot offer PEBA retirement or insurance benefits to non-employees; employment with a covered employer is a prerequisite to enrollment in state benefits. Therefore, the school district will not be able to enroll the charitable organization’s employees in the state retirement program.”
Stroble said he told the district it couldn’t do that. At the Oct. 25 school board meeting, he made a motion to end the payroll services to Partners For Youth employees. The motion failed to get a second and died on the floor.
“There is no way you can have non-state employees and offer them state retirement and benefits, when they don’t work for the district,” Stroble said. “State retirement is a benefit offered to state employees. I can’t take my coverage and say I am covering you and you can just pay me back. PEBA is for government employees. You have to be an employee of Lancaster County School District, University of South Carolina Lancaster or Lancaster County in order to get state benefits.”
Starting July 1, the school district began providing payroll and human resource services to Partners For Youth, including benefits like health insurance and regular pay to Partners For Youth's six employees.
District officials are unsure when the benefits for the Partners For Youth will stop.
“While the ruling is upsetting on many levels for the six of us, we are moving forward, continuing to focus on the crux of Promise Neighborhood – the implementation of our educational programs for the students in the Clinton, Rucker, Lancaster attendance zones,” said Sharon Novinger, Partners For Youth executive director.
“We are in the process of securing benefits through a local vendor who, like many, remains committed to the Lancaster Promise Neighborhood vision. We will not leave our employees without this crucial support," she said.
“I must stress this point – we were invited into this agreement, which just began on July 1st, at the request of LCSD, based on prior precedent and with the understanding and knowledge of similar agreements throughout the state," Novinger said.
"Again, we were paying the school district 100% for all the benefits, including retirement. No school district funds were being used for our agreement.”
Stroble said he isn’t against Partners For Youth or the Promise Neighborhood and their mission, despite perceptions he feels members of those organizations may have regarding him.
“I am always supportive of effective programs that help our students,” he said.
Not only does this set a precedence for the two parties, but it also brings into question the viability of other nonprofits across the state and their agreements with local school districts.
“While our immediate concern remains local, this PEBA ruling could probably have a huge, detrimental ripple effect statewide on smaller nonprofit educational organizations who have similar agreements with their local school districts and who also serve to strengthen their local school district efforts,” Novinger said.