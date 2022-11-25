This year’s audit of the Lancaster County School District is due by Dec. 1, but district officials are unsure if they can make that deadline.
The audit of the district’s finances is taking longer than expected, according to district officials. That being said the Dec. 1 deadline may be missed and the Lancaster County School Board was briefed on the issue at the Nov. 15 meeting.
The district hired a new audit firm in May. Green Finney Cauley, LLP auditing firm is doing this year’s audit for the school district. They are based out of Greenville County. The audit firm has been working on the audit since the end of August.
Interim district finance director Mellanie Jinnette said she is familiar with the audit firm that is doing the district audit this year.
“They are very, very thorough,” she said. “They do their due diligence on everything, so it is taking a little longer. They are working diligently. We are working on some outstanding items now.”
The district is currently on fiscal watch with the state. The district is hoping that it could come off fiscal watch with the completion of this year’s audit.
“We are in the process of providing them (department of education) with additional fixed asset reports,” Jinnette said.
Jinnette added she is not sure that the district will come off fiscal watch once the audit is received by the S.C. Department of Education.
“I feel pretty good, but I can’t say with 100%,” she said. “Because I don’t know what the department of education will do.”
If the district does miss the Dec. 1 deadline, they are still confident the audit will be finished by sometime in December still.
“We will get it to the department as soon as possible,” Jinnette said. “We would plan to present the audit to you (the board) until January.”
Jinnette said that turning in the audit late shouldn’t affect the fiscal watch status or having them come off fiscal watch any later.