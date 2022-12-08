Your opinion is needed.
The Lancaster County School District is asking for feedback regarding the largest pot of federal money it is getting from COVID-19 relief funds.
The Lancaster County School District is asking for feedback regarding the largest pot of federal money it is getting from COVID-19 relief funds.
The third round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund comes in at $25.9 million for the district.
The district needs public input as part of the requirements of spending the money, which must address learning losses and academic needs related to COVID-19. The funds can’t be used for bonuses.
Through October, the district has spent or encumbered $14.1 million of the $25.9 million in ESSER III funds, which is roughly 55%.
The district has already spent all of the $2.8 million in ESSER I funds. It has spent or encumbered $10. 9 million (95%) of the $11.5 million in ESSER II funds. ESSER II funds must be completely spent by the end of September 2023.
ESSER III funds have to be completely spent by the end of September 2024.
The district must submit its plan to the U.S. Department of Education.
The public can submit feedback through the district’s website, www.lancastercsd.com.
