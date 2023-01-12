The Lancaster County School District plans to have more medically trained personnel at sporting events.
Bryan Vaughn, safety director for the district, said in a Facebook post that the district was looking into ways to improve medical coverage at sporting events.
The district already has trainers at sporting events, as well as defibrillators, but wants to do more to increase its medical presence.
“We are working also to start a program to hire off-duty school nurses to help cover spring sports like soccer and other sports,” Vaughn wrote. “We have purchased many defibrillators over the years, but we are expanding CPR and defibrillator training with the help of our lead nurse.”
Vaughn said adding more medical officials at sporting events will cost the district more, but said it “will be money well spent.”
“Our athletes and spectators will definitely benefit,” he wrote. “It’s so important to make constant changes as needed and we believe medical coverage is as necessary as security.”
In recent months, the district increased pay for officers with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office providing security at after-school activities, such as athletic contests and other extracurricular events.