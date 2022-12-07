The Lancaster County School District is starting flu and COVID testing again.

The district started free flu and COVID-19 testing for students and staff at the Lancaster High Multipurpose Building three days a week. “Anybody, students and staff, will be able to go in and be checked for the flu and COVID,” said Bryan Vaughn, district safety director. Testing times are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The flu has been an issue in the state and Lancaster hasn’t been any different.

Trending Videos