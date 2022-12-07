The Lancaster County School District is starting flu and COVID testing again.
The district started free flu and COVID-19 testing for students and staff at the Lancaster High Multipurpose Building three days a week. “Anybody, students and staff, will be able to go in and be checked for the flu and COVID,” said Bryan Vaughn, district safety director. Testing times are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The flu has been an issue in the state and Lancaster hasn’t been any different.
“There have been a fair amount of cases of the flu in our district,” Vaughn said. “Last year, flu was pretty much non existent. This year, we have seen an increase of flu case with employees and students.”
Participants can register on the portal at lsd.wcusa.com to get a unique QR code. Once you get a code, bring the code to the testing location.Test results will be sent directly to the phone number and email addressed associated with the registration. Those without internet access can register onsite for both children and adults. “Anything we can do to help parents and schools,” Vaughn said. “We want to keep spread to a minimum. That allows us to help keep the spread out of schools.”