The Lancaster County School District is sticking to a long-standing directive to not broadcast prayer over the public address (PA) system before sporting events, but to stick to a Sportsman’s Creed instead.
Despite this, local S.C. House Rep. Sandy McGarry is pushing that prayer be reinstated at local schools before athletic events.
The issue arose after a scheduled prayer by a local pastor before the Andrew Jackson High School football game Friday, Sept. 2, was abruptly stopped before it could take place. For years, the school has invited local pastors to pray over the PA system before football games.
However, the school district first asked in August 2000 that prayer be prohibited over the PA system and that instead a Sportsman’s Creed, written by students, be read, followed by a moment of silence.
“That was the directive based on what the law said we could do,” said Bryan Vaughn, district communication director. “That is when the process began.”
The issue regarding prayer over PA systems was reiterated in 2013 under then-Superintendent Gene Moore.
“Somewhere along the way, one school got off-course and didn’t follow the directive and that is where we are today,” Vaughn said. “It has been established the past 20 years what the expectation of the district was, to comply with the law and to respect everyone’s rights.”
Vaughn said he isn’t sure how long the prayer at Volunteers football games had been occurring, before coming to light recently.
McGarry said she knows the school has been doing it at least since 2017.
The main issue is the prayers being broadcast over a PA system to those in the crowd. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that public schools shouldn’t broadcast prayer over PA systems, even if it is student-led.
“It has been pastor-led all this time,” McGarry said. “Why isn’t there some discussion before just a full stop? Why has it been allowed to go on for all these years?”
2000 directive
The school district sent out a public statement Wednesday, Sept. 7, saying it is sticking with its long-standing directive, created under then-Superintendent John Taylor in 2000.
“The district maintains its pregame announcement procedures to ensure legal compliance with the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Santa Fe Independent School District v. Doe, finding that a school district’s policy permitting prayer over the public address system at a public high school football game violated the Establishment Clause of the Constitution,” the district said in the statement.
The district also stated that it consulted legal counsel, which advised that allowing for a moment of silence gives those in attendance the opportunity to pray or reflect in the manner they see fit.
“We have to be mindful of how that PA system is used and it has to be in compliance with the law,” Vaughn said.
Because the school district is funded by taxpayer money, it is considered a governmental agency, something Vaughn thinks people don’t always realize.
“Because of that, we fall under these rules,” he said. “There are specific things about using the loudspeaker and PA systems; that is when you get into violations of case law.
“That is why the directive was based the way it is, the way it was drawn up with the Sportsman’s Creed and then allowing a moment of silence. At that moment of silence, people can choose how they want to use that moment of silence. It is an individual choice and isn’t dictated by the school district,” Vaughn said.
“The administrative directive is in compliance with the law.”
Ask the parents
Despite what case law states, McGarry wants the prayer at Andrew Jackson to be allowed. And not only there, but also before sporting events at other district schools.
“I am going to fight it,” she said. “I am going to fight it as hard as I can. I have many pastors that are going to fight it with me. I would like to see prayer reinstated across the board, if the communities want it.”
McGarry said she would like to see parents polled on whether they want prayer before sporting events like football games. That would gauge whether communities want it or not.
“It is the parents that want it, or don’t want it. Poll them,” she said. “Don’t just pull the plug on something and then deal with it. That is just not right.”
McGarry said she heard from people in the Buford community who said they would have kept praying before games had they known Andrew Jackson was still doing it.
Despite having just a couple months left in office, McGarry said she doesn’t see the issue dying down after her term. She hopes other local politicians will take up the mantle.
“I don’t care who leads it, we need prayer, if that is what the parents want,” she said. “At AJ, the majority of the parents want it. At Buford, the parents want it.
“What is right is right. We have lost our way in this world and we need to be led properly. I am led by God,” McGarry said. “I don’t want to push my way on everybody else, because that is not who I am, but we have got a lot of problems in this world.”
Have your say
The Lancaster News is conducting an informal poll on whether students' parents and other community members believe broadcasted prayers should be permitted at school functions. Please see poll under featured stories on home page on this site.