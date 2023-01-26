The homestead exemption takes off the first $50,000 of your home’s assessed value each year for tax purposes. But you have to qualify for it through the Lancaster County Auditor’s Office, which will be taking applications 1-4 p.m. Feb. 22 at The Lodge, Room 1, 2955 Sun City Blvd., Indian Land.

For the 2023 tax year, applicants must meet all of the following conditions:

from the Lancaster County Auditor’s Office

