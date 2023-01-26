The homestead exemption takes off the first $50,000 of your home’s assessed value each year for tax purposes. But you have to qualify for it through the Lancaster County Auditor’s Office, which will be taking applications 1-4 p.m. Feb. 22 at The Lodge, Room 1, 2955 Sun City Blvd., Indian Land.
For the 2023 tax year, applicants must meet all of the following conditions:
• Have a S.C. drivers license issued on or before Dec. 31, 2021. State law requires applicants to have lived as a S.C. resident for one full calendar year to qualify for the exemption; that year is 2022 for the 2023 tax year. Applicants must present their license at the application location or office.
• Must be age 65 on or before Dec. 31, 2022 (S.C. driver’s license will be proof of age), OR be notified by a federal agency that applicant is 100% disabled by Dec. 31, 2022. Applicants must present Medicare card or letter of approval at location or office.
• Must have had a vehicle registered in Lancaster County by Dec. 31, 2021, to present.
• Have established legal residence in your Lancaster County home with the Lancaster County Assessor’s Office.
If you moved within South Carolina from another county, you can qualify on your home in Lancaster County if the home here is now your legal residence with the assessor’s office. You will still have to meet the above qualifications.
If your home is a new construction, you will apply for homestead the year after you receive your certificate of occupancy. You will still have to meet the above qualifications.
You do not need to reapply each year unless you have moved or change your deed.
from the Lancaster County Auditor’s Office