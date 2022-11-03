The U.S. Department of Justice has submitted a final consent decree to the U.S. District Court in South Carolina regarding action from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) against the New-Indy Catawba mill.
The brown paper manufacturing mill, located between Van Wyck and Rock Hill off S.C. 5, has been the source of numerous complaints from area residents, who say its smelly emissions have made them sick.
The EPA issued an emergency order in May 2021 and filed civil action in July 2021 against New-Indy to address hydrogen sulfide being released from the mill. In December 2021, the EPA lodged a consent decree with the court and asked for public comment.
According to the decree, New-Indy “has been cooperative in complying with the EPA Order, agreeing to this court’s injunctive Consent Order and its extensions, and agreeing to the Consent Decree and penalty without protracted litigation.”
This basically means that the mill has met or exceeded all requirements in the EPA’s directive to address the hydrogen sulfide emissions coming from the mill.
If the court accepts the DOJ’s final consent decree, it would be the final judgment in the case between New-Indy Catawba and the EPA. For the violations of hydrogen sulfide being released, which is the only issue the EPA was dealing with in its suit against the brown paper mill, New-Indy Catawba would have to pay a fine of $1.1 million, which is about 25% of the maximum fine based on the Clean Air Act.
Representatives from New-Indy released a statement about the decision, stating, “New-Indy Catawba understands that the Department of Justice has submitted the consent decree to the U.S. District Court in South Carolina for review and approval. New-Indy Catawba has made numerous upgrades and improvements to its facility since acquiring it in 2018, which the EPA has endorsed or requested. The upgrades and improvements have worked as anticipated. Emissions of hydrogen sulfide from the New-Indy Catawba facility have been negligible or zero for more than a year.
“New-Indy Catawba will continue to cooperate with the EPA and the South Carolina Department of Environmental Control (DHEC) to ensure that its mill complies with all applicable laws, rules and regulations. New-Indy Catawba thanks its technical staff, the staff at EPA and DHEC who have worked with us for more than a year to upgrade and improve our operations, and the members of our Community Engagement Group who have provided valuable feedback to us and information to the community about New-Indy Catawba’s efforts.”
The EPA received roughly 630 comments from the public regarding the mill. Of the comments received, attorneys for the U.S. government said that each comment was reviewed and concluded that there was no disclosure of facts or considerations that indicated the decree was “inappropriate, improper or inadequate.”
“The proposed consent decree is focused on ensuring that hydrogen sulfide remains below levels that may present health impacts, and doing so may also reduce odors for some members of the public,” wrote U.S. Attorney Adair Boroughs in the memorandum in support of the motion to enter the consent decree.
“While it is unfortunate that people can still smell hydrogen sulfide odors from NIC (New-Indy), reducing odors is not the focus of this proposed consent decree, as EPA does not consider odors at low concentrations to be a health impact that justifies imposing additional penalties or injunction relief.”
The memorandum also said that the consent decree would only resolve the civil action and doesn’t prevent anyone suing New-Indy for other claims. It also states that other claims from state agencies like DHEC aren’t affected by the decree.
“While the consent decree may only be a first step in resolving any other pollution issues, it is an appropriate step,” Boroughs wrote. “EPA never intended to use its ‘emergency’ powers to resolve each and every issue about the facility; this narrow civil action fulfilled its purpose and reduced NIC (New-Indy) hydrogen sulfide emissions to below the health-based level, and can continue to do so, if this court enters the consent decree. If the court rejects the consent decree, the path forward is unclear, but the path will divert EPA’s time and resources back to dealing with hydrogen sulfide and away from dealing with any other emissions or violation at the facility.”
New-Indy is already involved in three other lawsuits regarding emissions from the mill in both the air and into the Catawba River. They are also in a class-action suit brought by local individuals who say the mill has made them sick, causing nausea, headaches, nosebleeds, breathing issues and other illnesses.
Terms of proposed decree
After three years under the decree, New-Indy can seek to terminate the agreement. New-Indy has told the EPA that the consent decree, the EPA orders and court injunction would cost them $50 million over three years and then about $6 million per year thereafter, according to court records.
Another of the decree’s terms is that New-Indy has to continue to monitor hydrogen sulfide levels, and continue to report results from fence line monitors. The levels are based on the EPA’s expert opinion. If the levels are exceeded, then New-Indy will be penalized.
If accepted, the decree can’t be terminated until New-Indy has operated for at least three years without exceeding the fence line concentrations, Boroughs’ memo said. New-Indy has to apply for a DHEC permit within 120 days of the acceptance of the decree for the monitoring of the same incorporated fence line levels.
Boroughs wrote that the EPA believes the consent decree is fair between the two parties.
“Both sides were represented by experienced counsel who vigorously defended their respective client’s positions and consulted with technical experts when needed,” Boroughs wrote. “EPA’s technical staff played an important role in evaluating settlement provisions related to pollution control technologies and emissions. The proposed consent decree is therefore neither a product of collusion nor a consequence of one-sided bargaining power, but rather a reflection of the parties’ arms-length efforts to reach an informed, equitable outcome.”
Boroughs also wrote the settlement was adequate and reasonable, saying that it would be “reasonable for the United States to avoid the litigation alternative.”