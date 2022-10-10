Lancaster Domino’s, 401 S.C. Bypass 9 East, and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) are teaming up with the city of Lancaster Fire Department to promote fire safety during Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 9-15).
On Oct. 10-12 from 1 to 3 p.m., anyone who orders a Domino’s pizza may be randomly selected and surprised at the door when their pizza arrives accompanied by a fire engine.
If the smoke alarms in the home are working, their order is free. If the smoke alarms are not working, the firefighters will replace them or install new batteries.
“Fire safety is extremely important,” said Russ Heddy, Lancaster Domino’s franchise owner. “We’re very excited to partner with NFPA and the fire department for a program that not only promotes the safety of our friends and neighbors, but rewards those who make fire safety a priority.”
This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”
“In a typical home fire, you may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds,” said Justin McLellan, fire chief at Lancaster Fire Department.
“Escape planning and practice can help you make the most of the time you have, giving everyone enough time to get out. These steps can make all of the difference and we hope to raise awareness about them through our partnership with Domino’s.”
Customers can call Lancaster Domino’s at 803-285-4313 to place their order and be eligible for the fire engine delivery.
About NFPA
Founded in 1896, NFPA is a global, nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards. The association delivers information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach and advocacy; and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission. For more information, visit www.nfpa.org. All NFPA codes and standards can be viewed online for free at www.nfpa.org/freeaccess.
About Fire Prevention Week
NFPA has been the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week since 1922. Fire Prevention Week is the longest running public health and safety observance on record. The president has signed a proclamation proclaiming a national observance during that week every year since 1925. Visit www.firepreventionweek.org for more safety information.
About Domino’s Pizza
Founded in 1960, Domino’s Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world. It ranks among the world’s top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 19,200 stores in over 90 markets. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino’s stores as of the end of the second quarter of 2022.