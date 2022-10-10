Lancaster Domino’s, 401 S.C. Bypass 9 East, and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) are teaming up with the city of Lancaster Fire Department to promote fire safety during Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 9-15).

On Oct. 10-12 from 1 to 3 p.m., anyone who orders a Domino’s pizza may be randomly selected and surprised at the door when their pizza arrives accompanied by a fire engine.

