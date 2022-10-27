As Halloween approaches, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office encourages drivers and pedestrians to refrain from drinking and driving or walking along streets and roadways.
Halloween night (6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, through 5:59 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1) can be an especially dangerous time on the roadways.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), between 2016 and 2020, 129 people died nationwide on the highways in drunken driving collisions on Halloween night. In 2020, 68% of Halloween night drunk-driving fatalities involved people between the ages of 21 and 34, and 11 of those killed were pedestrians.
Impaired driving kills thousands across the country each year. In 2020, 11,654 people died in drunk-driving collisions. Many others are seriously and often permanently injured. Medical costs, property damage and the legal consequences of impaired driving can destroy lives and families.
Children and adults will be out in large numbers in neighborhoods and at community centers and other gatherings on Halloween night. If you’re an adult and plan to drink, plan ahead for a safe ride home. Designate a driver or call a cab or a ride-share service. Don’t let your friends drive after drinking. Take their keys and arrange a safe ride home for them. If you see an impaired driver on the roadway, call the police.
All drivers should slow down on Halloween night and watch for trick-or-treaters and adults accompanying them. Drivers should not be on cell phones or doing other things behind the wheel, which take their attention from their driving.
Trick-or-treaters should wear bright costumes and carry lights. Don’t walk in the roadway and cross the street only at well-lighted crosswalks or intersections and only after looking all ways for approaching cars. Be on the lookout for cars making turns or coming out of driveways.
“Halloween is a fun night for our youngsters and for lots of adults, too,” Sheriff Barry Faile said. “Have fun, but be safe. Be alert. Pay attention to what’s going on around you. Be patient. Use common sense.
“We don’t want alcohol or a split-second mistake to end in tragedy.”