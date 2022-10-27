LANNWS-10-29-22 HALLOWEEN SAFETY Halloween Impaired Driving Campaign 2022

As Halloween approaches, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office encourages drivers and pedestrians to refrain from drinking and driving or walking along streets and roadways.

Halloween night (6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, through 5:59 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1) can be an especially dangerous time on the roadways.

