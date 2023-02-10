Donald “Donnie” Franklin Baker, 81, passed away Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at his home in Lancaster.
He was the son of the late Lee Edward Baker and the late Wilma Catoe Baker. In 1959, he married his high school sweetheart, Betty Bailey Baker. Donnie was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and friend to all.
Donnie became interested in the electrical field during his high school years, while working with his good friend, Maurice Catoe. He was the founder and owner of Baker Electric Inc. for 55 years, serving both South Carolina and North Carolina. Donnie’s successful career allowed him the opportunity to contribute to the less fortunate.
He strongly believed in serving his church and his community. He was a member of Hopewell United Methodist Church, where he was a faithful contributor, using his resources, time, knowledge and hard work. He also served on numerous committees over the years. In 2007, the United Methodist Men presented him with the Wilbur Couch Award for his many years of dedicated and distinguished service to the men’s ministry.
He was an avid Atlanta Braves baseball fan and a South Carolina Gamecocks’ fan. He enjoyed NASCAR racing and was a diehard fan of the late Dale Earnhardt. He also loved dirt-track racing. Years ago, on Saturday nights, you could find him at the Lancaster Speedway with family and friends cheering on the cars he proudly sponsored. He was also a passionate outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf. He also loved spending time with family and friends at his vacation spot at Springmaid Campground in Myrtle Beach. He loved using his John Deere tractors to keep his fields maintained.
Donnie is survived by his wife, Betty; a son, Jerry Baker, and his wife, Vickie; a daughter, Donna Eubanks, and her husband, Steve; a granddaughter, Anna Baker and her significant other, Josh Harwell; a sister, Shirley Taylor of Lexington; and a grandpuppy, Abbie.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A service of remembrance was held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at Hopewell United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Renee Garrison, the Rev. Steve Patterson and organist Nannette Carnes. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
The family received friends from 1 to 2 p.m. the day of the service at Hopewell United Methodist Church Family Life Center. The service followed in the church sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wished, memorial contributions may be made to Hopewell United Methodist Men, RE: Donnie Baker, 3734 Heyward Hough Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.