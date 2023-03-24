Doris Kirkley Holland, 79, of Kershaw passed away peacefully Thursday morning, March 23, 2023, surrounded by her family after a brief illness.
Born in Chesterfield County, she was one of nine children born to the late James E. Kirkley and Ida Jordan Kirkley. She was the former co-owner of G&D Equipment and Trailer Sales, and of Baptist faith. She enjoyed fishing and working in her flower gardens.
She leaves to cherish her memory her two daughters, Carol H. Peake and her husband, Marty, Dale H. Hall and her husband, Eddie Jr.; a stepdaughter, Cheryl Lynn Hayes and her husband, Rusty; a stepson, Russell Gene Holland; five grandchildren, Allyson Brooke Peake, Brittany Nicole Pegram and her husband, Jeremiah, Jonathan Eddie Hall and his wife, Michelle, Ashley Morgan Hall and her special friend, Matt, and his two children, Sophia and Logan, and Emily Jordan Hall; six great-grandchildren, Maddison Grace Hall, Makenzie Paige Hall, Marleigh Faith Hall, Noah Wyatt Pegram, Gabriel Morgan Pegram and Declan Wade Pegram; three stepgrandchildren, Marc Rone and his wife, Stephanie, Jared Hayes and Savannah Hayes; a stepgreat-grandson, Dalton Rone; two brothers, Don Kirkley and his wife, Teresa, Neal Kirkley and his wife, Paula; and her sister, Connie Black and her husband, Ed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Gene Holland; and five brothers.
The family will gather from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Baker Funeral Home, 210 E. Hilton St., Kershaw, for a viewing, visitation and a time to remember her life.
A private family committal service will be held in Thorn Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Heath Springs, next to her late husband. The Rev. Larry Humphries will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross Greater Carolinas Region, 2425 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28203.
Arrangements are under the care of Baker Funeral Home, Kershaw.