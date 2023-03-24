Doris Kirkley Holland, 79, of Kershaw passed away peacefully Thursday morning, March 23, 2023, surrounded by her family after a brief illness.

Born in Chesterfield County, she was one of nine children born to the late James E. Kirkley and Ida Jordan Kirkley. She was the former co-owner of G&D Equipment and Trailer Sales, and of Baptist faith. She enjoyed fishing and working in her flower gardens.

Trending Videos