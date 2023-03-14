Dorothy Ree McDow Faulkner, 69, died on Friday, March 10, 2023.
Dorothy Ree McDow Faulkner, 69, died on Friday, March 10, 2023.
She was the daughter of the late Carl and Doretha Brooks McDow.
Her funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday March 18, at Mount Carmel AME Zion Church.
Viewing is 2-6 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Stewart Funeral Home.
She is survived by three daughters, Kimberly Witherspoon, Twanna Faulkner and Crystal Brevard; six siblings, Mamie Mingo, Mary Hazel, Tirise McDow, John McDow, Randolph McDow and Jeffrey McDow; one aunt, Carrie Brown; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Stewart Funeral Home is in charge.