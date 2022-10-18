Dorothy Robinson, 86, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Englewood, N.J. She was the daughter of the late Katie Hood McIlwain and Marshall Blake.
Survivors include a daughter, Miranda Robinson of Hackensack, N.J.; a son, Mark Robinson of Englewood; sister, Zevia Cherry of Lancaster; brothers-in-law, Robert Robinson (Shirley) of Lancaster, Walter Robinson (Liz) of Colorado Springs, Colo., and William Robinson of Columbia; and sisters-in-law, Lela Robinson of Buffalo, N.Y., and Ruth Robinson of Lancaster.