LANCASTER — Mrs. Dorothy Lee Lovingood Garner West, 94, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at her home.

She was born April 20, 1928, in Murphy, N.C., a daughter of the late Vernon Bayless Lovingood and Delsie Kephart Lovingood. She was the wife of the late Clifford Stobo West. Mrs. West was very family-oriented; she loved spending time with her family. She was so proud of her children and grandchildren. She always went above and beyond for each of them. She enjoyed playing cards and watching her Hallmark movies. Mrs. West was always a hard worker and loved being a caregiver to others.

