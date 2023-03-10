LANCASTER — Mrs. Dorothy Lee Lovingood Garner West, 94, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at her home.
She was born April 20, 1928, in Murphy, N.C., a daughter of the late Vernon Bayless Lovingood and Delsie Kephart Lovingood. She was the wife of the late Clifford Stobo West. Mrs. West was very family-oriented; she loved spending time with her family. She was so proud of her children and grandchildren. She always went above and beyond for each of them. She enjoyed playing cards and watching her Hallmark movies. Mrs. West was always a hard worker and loved being a caregiver to others.
Mrs. West is survived by her son, DeWayne Garner (Nancy) of Myrtle Beach; her two daughters, DeLee Ballard (Willis F.) of Lancaster and DeLinda Ensley (Alvin B.) of Arizona; stepson, Joe West (Rhonda) of Union; three grandchildren, LeSheay Burchfield, Carrie Gantt and Scott Ensley; six great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Ken Lovingood (Kay) and Ronnie Lovingood (Linda), all of North Carolina.
Mrs. West was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Wilton “Bill” Garner; and second husband, Clifford West; her parents, Vernon and Delsie Lovingood; and her sister, Frances Threlkeld.
The celebration of life memorial service for Mrs. West will be private at a later date.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mrs. Dorothy West.