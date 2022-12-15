FORT MILL — The Indian Land High School boys team had a long week on the basketball court, playing two consecutive overtime games in Fort Mill.
The Warriors won one of them and dropped the other as they improved to 6-2 overall on the season.
Indian Land beat Nation Ford High School in Fort Mill, 79-71, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, after ending regulation tied at 67. Indian Land outscored Nation Ford, 12-4, in overtime, with the majority of those points coming at the foul line as the Warriors hit all eight free throws they took.
Sincere Rasul, who led Indian Land with 26 points, and Brandon Nelson scored eight of the 12 points in the extra period for the Warriors.
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, the extra overtime period wasn’t as favorable to the Warriors.
Indian Land fell to Fort Mill High, 62-55, scoring just six points in the overtime period after ending regulation tied at 49.
This time, it was the Warriors who struggled to score in overtime as Fort Mill stayed at the line.
Fort Mill’s 2-3 zone hampered the Warriors, reducing their penetration into the lane.
“We allowed the zone defense to dictate the game,” said Indian Land head coach LJ Johnson. “It is always tough beating someone twice.”
Mike Jones, who scored 20 points, led Indian Land.
The Lady Warriors dropped both games to the Fort Mill-based teams.
The Indian Land girls, 1-5 on the season, fell to Nation Ford, 56-22, and to Fort Mil, 35-17.
Against Nation Ford, the Lady Warriors were outscored 44-9 in the second half, despite holding a 13-12 lead at the half.
Against Fort Mill, Indian Land struggled early and got down 30-9 after three quarters, but was able to make the game more respectable in the fourth quarter.
Amelia Williams led Indian Land with seven points int he game against Fort Mill.
Next week during the holiday break, the Indian Land girls will participate in the Rock Hill Showcase, while the boys will play at Independence High School in a holiday tournament.
