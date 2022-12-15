LANSPTS-12-17-22 IL HOOPS Mike Jones

Indian Land High School’s Mike Jones drives past a Fort Mill High defender to the basket during the Warriors’ road game Tuesday, Dec. 13.

 Mac Banks

FORT MILL — The Indian Land High School boys team had a long week on the basketball court, playing two consecutive overtime games in Fort Mill.

The Warriors won one of them and dropped the other as they improved to 6-2 overall on the season.

