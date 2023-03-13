Douglas Arthur Hartman, 75, of Lancaster, was born on Aug. 8, 1947, in Shelby, Ohio, and died March 9, 2023, at Hospice & Community Care Rock Hill.
The memorial Service for Mr. Hartman will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at St. Luke United Methodist Church.
A native of Shelby, Ohio, Doug’s parents were Glen Junior and Alice Maurine (Fulmer) Hartman. He graduated from Shelby High School (1965) and earned his bachelor’s degree from Asland College (1970) and master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling from Bowling Green University in 1981.
On Oct. 10, 2014, he married Johnnie Sue Devins in Lancaster, where they lived the rest of his life.
Doug worked in a variety of rehabilitation and social work settings, the longest of which was the position of director of social work at St. Francis Health Care Centre in Green Springs, Ohio. In 2012, he retired as a habilitation specialist at Sandco Industries in Fremont, Ohio. He was a volunteer at Riders Unlimited (an equine program in Oak Harbor, Ohio), Compassion International (Colorado), White Oak Manor (Lancaster) and HOPE in Lancaster. He was active in church life, and a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church. Doug and Johnnie were able to sponsor five children in various parts of the world through Compassion International.
Doug is survived by his wife, Johnnie Sue Hartman; a son, Scott M. Hartman; and granddaughter, Addison, of Powell, Ohio; and a daughter, Ashley E Broach (Chris) of Catawba. Three other grandchildren include Addyson, Carrie Ann and Jaxson Broach. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Daniel G. and Lucille Hartman of Rhinelander, and numerous other relatives.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Marilyn K Sutton of Brecksville, Ohio.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Compassion International, 12290 Voyager Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO 80921-3668; or 855-315-5019; or Compassion.com.
The memorial service for Mr. Hartman is being directed by Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, 684 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster, SC 29720. 803-285-8000