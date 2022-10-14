Mr. Douglas Garland “Doug” Horton, 86, of the Flat Creek community in Kershaw, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at MUSC Downtown Medical Center, Columbia.
Born Jan. 24, 1936, in Kershaw County, he was a son of the late Sidney Blondell Horton Sr. and Ida Eliza West Horton. Mr. Horton was married to Esther Lee Wolfe Horton for 64 years. He retired from National Linen Service, having worked for 30 years. He was an active member of Midway Baptist Church, where he was in the Men’s Sunday School Class. His Sunday school class brought much joy to his life, and he loved each one of these Christian brothers dearly.
Mr. Horton had served on numerous committees of the church. He was a former deacon, Youth Boy’s Sunday School teacher, usher and women’s softball coach. Mr. Horton was an avid Clemson Tiger fan.
He is survived by his wife, Esther Lee Wolfe Horton; sons, Ricky (Ann) Horton of Heath Springs and Chet (Ami) Horton of Camden; his daughter, Jill Horton Lowe of Winston Salem, N.C.; eight grandchildren, Jessica (Steven) Metts, Lance (Maegan) Horton, Amanda (Chris) Bayne, Christopher Davis, Lucas Horton, Annah Horton, Sydney Lowe and Parker Lowe; three great-grandchildren, Palmer Layne Metts, Julia Garland Metts and Davis Patterson Bayne.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Richard Evans Horton, Sidney Blondell Horton Jr., Gary Horton, Paschal Horton and Dale Horton; and three sisters, Zula Lee Fletcher, Dorothy West and Edith Coates.
Funeral services were conducted at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, in Midway Baptist Church by the Revs. Steve Warren and Todd Montgomery. Burial followed in the Midway Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family received friends immediately following the burial in the Midway Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
Memorial contributions may be made to Midway Baptist Church, 7864 Old Jefferson Highway, Kershaw, SC 29067.