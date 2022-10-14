Mr. Douglas Garland “Doug” Horton, 86, of the Flat Creek community in Kershaw, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at MUSC Downtown Medical Center, Columbia.

Born Jan. 24, 1936, in Kershaw County, he was a son of the late Sidney Blondell Horton Sr. and Ida Eliza West Horton. Mr. Horton was married to Esther Lee Wolfe Horton for 64 years. He retired from National Linen Service, having worked for 30 years. He was an active member of Midway Baptist Church, where he was in the Men’s Sunday School Class. His Sunday school class brought much joy to his life, and he loved each one of these Christian brothers dearly.

