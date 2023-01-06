Douglas Hilton “Chick” Williams, 103, of Kershaw, passed away, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
Douglas Hilton “Chick” Williams, 103, of Kershaw, passed away, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
He was born in Kershaw, Aug. 25, 1919, to the late Maurice and Mazie Hilton Williams and was married to the late Claudia Neal Williams.
He is survived by sons, Lanny and Stephen Williams; two grandchildren; four great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by sister, Mary Beth Gay and brothers, Clifford and Marcus Williams.
A graveside service was held Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Kershaw City Cemetery with military honors. Burial followed in the cemetery.
Baker Funeral Home, Kershaw.