Downtown utility pole clipped in crash

The intersection of Catawba and Gay streets was closed for almost four hours Monday, Aug. 1, after a motorist clipped and broke a utility pole.
According to an accident report from the Lancaster Police Department, the incident happened about 12:15 p.m.
The driver of a 2016 BMW told police that he was headed north on Catawba Street near the intersection when an unknown vehicle swerved into his lane.
The report said the driver overcorrected, and destroyed a utility pole and the crosswalk device. The impact also pulled down the stoplights hanging over the intersection.
Police and the Lancaster Fire Department responded and blocked off the intersection while Comporium Communications crews repaired the damage, which was listed at $10,000.