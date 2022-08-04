Downtown utility pole clipped in crash

 Gregory A. Summers/reporter

The intersection of Catawba and Gay streets was closed for almost four hours Monday, Aug. 1, after a motorist clipped and broke a utility pole.

According to an accident report from the Lancaster Police Department, the incident happened about 12:15 p.m.

