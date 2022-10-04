Blood, monsters, drama and fright — “Dracula” will make your blood run cold and send a shiver up your spine. It’s a perfect way to start October.
“Dracula,” directed by Tyrie Rowell, hits the stage this week, with USCL Players’ performances at 8 p.m. Oct. 6-8 in Starr Hall at USC Lancaster, 476 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster.
Rowell is more than ecstatic to be putting on this show, his ninth at USCL, where he is student services program coordinator and the theater’s technical director.
“I’m a huge horror fanatic and I hope to give the audience the experience of Halloween,” he said.
“Dracula” tells the story of Professor Van Helsing and his courageous colleagues as they race to put an end to the villainous vampire known as Count Dracula.
This is no easy task, as the count is cunning and powerful with superhuman strength and shape-shifting abilities, but failure to destroy such evil is not an option.
The show stars Tristan Robinson as Dracula, Michael Boone as Van Helsing, Jessica Craven as Mina, Gabrielle Dillinger as Lucy, Caedmon McGinn as the monster, Grace Catoe as Ms. Sullivan, Charlie Gyiver as Renfielel, Abby Hunter as a child, Kane Koestner as Briggs, Blaize Berry as Dr. Seward, Zachary Hathaway as John Harker, Kate Evans as maid and Cailin Stevens, Pat Fisher, Yasmin Williams and Lindsay Wilcox as brides.
“Everyone casted is perfect for the role they got,” said Robinson, who plays the title role.
The show will immerse the audience in the play even though they aren’t part of the play itself.
Fear is an addictive thrill and “Dracula” will elevate that feeling.
The show, rated PG, calls this adaptation by William McNulty an “action-packed, blood-soaked retelling of Bram Stoker’s classic tale of horror,” according to the billing on USCL’s website.
“I am excited to see this show. It’s an interesting version and watching Tyrie’s vision for this piece has been illuminating,” said Marybeth Berry, associate director and artistic collaborator for the show.
“I am looking forward to seeing this show in a venue that is not normally suited for theatrical performance,” she said. The show begins outside in the rose garden in front of Medford Library and then moves into Starr Hall, where guests will enjoy a meal along with the show.
“It gives the age-old tale of Dracula a fresh and exciting perspective,” Berry said.
“Either enjoy the feast or become the feast,” Rowell said.