Blood, monsters, drama and fright — “Dracula” will make your blood run cold and send a shiver up your spine. It’s a perfect way to start October.

“Dracula,” directed by Tyrie Rowell, hits the stage this week, with USCL Players’ performances at 8 p.m. Oct. 6-8 in Starr Hall at USC Lancaster, 476 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster.

